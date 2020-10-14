Anwar’s appeal on court’s right to hear his pardon set for next year

PUTRAJAYA: Anwar Ibrahim’s appeal to set aside a High Court ruling that the court could hear a suit which questioned the Pardons Board’s decision to erase all of his criminal convictions will be heard on Jan 11.

Lawyer J Leela, who appeared for Anwar, said the date was fixed after a case management before Court of Appeal deputy registrar Noridah Adam.

“The deputy registrar informed us that the bench hearing the appeal will proceed even if there was no written judgment from the High Court,” she told FMT.

Leela said she had written to the judge’s secretary twice to obtain the written grounds.

Last month, Judge Akhtar Tahir threw out the government and Anwar’s application to strike out the lawsuit filed against them by lawyer Mohd Khairul Azam Abdul Aziz over Anwar’s pardon in 2018.

Khairul is seeking a declaration that the pardon given to Anwar is not in accordance with the law as the Federal Territories Pardons Board was not legally constituted.

Akhtar ruled that the application was not a clear cut case to be summarily dismissed under the Rules of Court.

“Evidence might need to be called before the court. The second defendant (Anwar) also has the right to cross-examine the witnesses,” he said.

March 24 to 26 had been set as the hearing dates.

Khairul said the composition of the Pardons Board was not in accordance with Article 42 (5) to advise the King to pardon Anwar.

The lawyer said then prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad had announced on May 11, 2018, two days after Pakatan Harapan came into power, that the King had granted a full pardon to Anwar.

“The pardon came about just before a Cabinet was formed and this was in violation of Article 42 (4) and (5) of the supreme law of the nation,” he said, adding that the board did not exist on May 16, 2018.

Khairul said a board member – then attorney-general Mohamed Apandi Ali – was on garden leave and the Federal Territories minister had yet to be appointed.

He also said Apandi had not assigned the solicitor-general to represent him at the meeting.

Article 42 (5) states that the Federal Territories Pardons Board membership should consist of the attorney-general, the minister and at least three others to advise the King.

In early 2015, the Federal Court affirmed Anwar’s five-year jail term over the charge of sodomising his aide, Mohd Saiful Bukhari Azlan.

Anwar told a press conference on May 16, 2018, that the King had granted him full pardon in his three trials – abuse of power, Sodomy 1 and Sodomy 2 – on the basis that there was a “miscarriage of justice”.

He said the pardon was also on the basis that there was a conspiracy to condemn him and “assassinate” his political character.



