Bukit Aman summons Anwar over MP list

PETALING JAYA: Anwar Ibrahim has been summoned to Bukit Aman tomorrow to give his statement over the purported list of MPs whom he claimed supported him to become the next prime minister and form a new government.

Berita Harian reported Bukit Aman CID deputy director (investigation/legal) Mior Faridalathrash Wahid as saying that the opposition leader had been asked to come to the federal police headquarters at 3pm.

Anwar’s statement is being taken to facilitate investigations into the circulation of the list of the 121 elected representatives.

On Monday, Federal CID director Huzir Mohamed said the Port Dickson MP would be called in for questioning after six police reports were lodged regarding the list, which has since gone viral.

The case is being investigated under Section 509 (b) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Anwar’s appointment at Bukit Aman tomorrow comes on the heels of his meeting with the King on Tuesday over the same matter.

Following his meeting with the King, Anwar held a press conference in which he claimed that he had submitted documents, including statutory declarations from the MPs who are said to back him and confirmation of support from the heads of several political parties.

However, Istana Negara later said the opposition leader did not present any list of MPs who supported him but instead only informed the King on the number of MPs who are now with him.

On Sept 23, Anwar had claimed that the majority of MPs supported him and that the government of Muhyiddin had “collapsed”.



