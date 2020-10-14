‘Datuk Seri’, 2 cops, remanded under Poca over Macau scam

KUALA LUMPUR: A “Datuk Seri” and two policemen, who were previously detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in connection with a Macau scam and online gambling syndicate investigation, were remanded under the Prevention of Crime Act (Poca) 1959 today.

The remand order was issued by magistrate S Mageswary after allowing an application by the police to detain the three men, aged 34 to 39, under Poca for 21 days, beginning today.

Lawyer Loi Yap Loong, who represented the three suspects, said he was not informed of the charges against his clients and that he was only told that they were detained under Poca.

The suspects were all seen wearing the MACC’s orange lockup attire when attending the proceedings, which took place from 10am to 11.30am.

On Monday, Kuala Lumpur police Criminal Investigation Department chief Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said police had re-arrested three individuals after the court rejected the remand order applied by MACC against them. They were initially detained for suspected online gambling activity.

They were re-arrested immediately after being released by the MACC.



