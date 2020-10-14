Don’t be surprised if we back Anwar, says Umno’s Tajuddin

PETALING JAYA: Umno Supreme Council member Tajuddin Abdul Rahman says it is not impossible for his party to throw its support behind PKR president Anwar Ibrahim to form a new government.

Speaking to Astro Awani today, the Pasir Salak MP said other parties could also lend the opposition leader their support if they felt that he was able to offer them a suitable “formula”.

Tajuddin said Umno had grown increasingly dissatisfied with the Perikatan Nasional-led (PN) government since it was formed as the party had not been given the opportunities to serve the people better.

This hindered Umno’s ability to return as a party that championed the rights of the people, especially the Malays, he said.

“If Umno feels that its chances are limited, the PN government has to look into this matter. Or else, this breakdown in communication can make matters worse and others will take advantage by bringing up another ‘proposal’,” he said.

“For example, now Anwar might have a formula that can satisfy the parties willing to work with him, be it Umno, GPS or Warisan.

“If these parties feel that Anwar can offer them what they want, maybe they will be drawn towards giving their support to him. Don’t be surprised if this happens.”

Tajuddin said the PN coalition did not look like it could last long, adding that this was why Putrajaya should ensure powers to govern the nation are divided equally among component parties and allies.

This would prevent efforts by others to weaken the federal government, he said.

Last night, Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan said the party was mulling over its support for PN and would propose new terms to the government to ensure the continuation of political cooperation.

He also said Umno would propose to Muafakat Nasional (MN) for the alliance to be registered as a political party.

Umno’s announcement came after Anwar was granted an audience by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong yesterday morning.

Anwar had previously claimed he had the majority support of MPs to form a new government.



