Roadblocks mounted at PLUS highway toll plazas

KUALA LUMPUR: Nine roadblocks have been mounted by authorities at several critical points on the North-South Expressway (PLUS) following the enforcement of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya effective today until Oct 27.

PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS), in a statement tonight, said the roadblocks were meant to prevent unauthorised travel across districts and states placed under CMCO.

“Critical routes on the PLUS highway are the toll plazas in Jalan Duta, Setia Alam, Shah Alam, Putra Mahkota, Sungai Buaya, Bukit Tagar, Bukit Beruntung, Lembah Beringin and Seafield,” the highway operator said.

“PLUS advises the public to remain at home to control the spread of Covid-19 in line with the spirit of #KitaJagaKita while enabling frontline workers to carry out their duties safely,” the statement read.



