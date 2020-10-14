Speaker insists no-confidence motion must have minister’s consent

PETALING JAYA: Dewan Rakyat speaker Azhar Harun this evening reiterated that any motion of no-confidence could not be debated without the consent of a minister, after an Umno stalwart had written to him about such a motion against the prime minister.

Azhar said that a no-confidence motion was not unique to Malaysia, noting that a similar system was practiced in Australia.

“And any debate on a motion of no-confidence will not be expedited without the consent of a minister,” he said in a statement.

It was reported earlier that Azhar had told Gua Musang MP Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah to consult with de facto law minister Takiyuddin Hassan on getting the no-confidence motion against Muhyiddin Yassin to be tabled and debated in the Dewan Rakyat.

Tengku Razaleigh had in a letter to Azhar dated Sept 25, asked for a “guarantee” that the no-confidence motion tabled by Langkawi MP Dr Mahathir Mohamad would be raised during the next Dewan Rakyat sitting.

However, in his reply on Sept 29, which was sighted by FMT, Azhar said that he was bound by the rules of the Dewan Rakyat and had “no problem” considering such motions if all government affairs are completed or if there is a motion by a minister under Regulation 14 (2) to prioritise private motions.

Tengku Razaleigh had written to Azhar referring to Mahathir’s no-confidence motion, which the former PM alleged Muhyiddin had twice blocked in the Dewan Rakyat.

Mahathir had called for the motion of no confidence against his successor Muhyiddin after resigning from the top post on Feb 24 on the back of a political crisis that saw Pakatan Harapan’s fall from federal power.

Azhar went on to thank Tengku Razaleigh for giving him the opportunity to explain the matter.



