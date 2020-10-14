Tesco Damansara undergoes sanitisation after Covid-19 case

PETALING JAYA: An intern working for hypermarket Tesco Extra Mutiara in Damansara has been tested positive for Covid-19, and the premise will undergo sanitisation work tonight, the Tesco management said.

In a statement, it added that Tesco was working closely with the health ministry to identify close contacts of the intern and to ensure the health and safety of its staff.

“In the meantime, Tesco is taking proactive measures to disinfect and deep clean the store overnight,” it said.

The hypermarket added that the store would be reopened at 10am tomorrow.

It said the safety of the staff and customers remained its top priority, with extensive measures placed across all its stores to ensure Covid-19 SOPs were followed. This includes temperature checks, physical distancing and customers using MySejahtera App for contact tracing.

Regular sanitisation was done at cashier counters, trolleys and toilets, it added.

Malaysia is experiencing a surge in Covid-19 infections with 660 cases and four deaths reported today, bringing the accumulative tally to 17, 540 cases.

