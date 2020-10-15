Anwar to give statement on MPs list at Bukit Aman tomorrow

PETALING JAYA: PKR president Anwar Ibrahim will be called by Bukit Aman tomorrow to give his statement over the purported list of MPs whom he claims support him to become the next prime minister and form a new government.

In a statement, Bukit Aman CID director Huzir Mohamed said 113 police reports have been lodged against the opposition leader so far over his claim.

“Investigations are being conducted under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act.

“We are still conducting further investigations on the claim which has spread on social media,” he said.

Huzir reminded the public not to distribute or publish any statements or rumours that could disrupt the nation’s peace, in order to ensure harmony in the community.

Anwar was granted an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Tuesday morning over his claim to have the majority support of MPs to form a new government.

At a press conference later, he claimed he had submitted documents to the King, including statutory declarations from the MPs who are said to back him, and confirmation of support from the heads of several political parties.

However, Istana Negara later said the opposition leader did not present any list of MPs who support him but instead only informed the King on the number of those on his side.

On Sept 23, Anwar had claimed that the majority of MPs supported him and that the government of Muhyiddin had “collapsed”.



