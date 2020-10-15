Cops deny Anwar giving statement on MPs list at Bukit Aman tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have not finalised the date to record a statement from opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim pertaining to a list of 121 MPs claimed to be supporting him to form a new government, Bukit Aman (Federal Police) Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Huzir Mohamed said.

He said the department did not have a confirmed new date to call Anwar.

“Anwar will not be called tomorrow,” he told Bernama.

Earlier, a message went viral via WhatsApp that Anwar would be called to Bukit Aman ( the federal police headquarters) at 3pm tomorrow to have his statement recorded.

Prior to this, Bernama had reported that the interview with the PKR president at Bukit Aman was scheduled for Tuesday, Oct 13 but was postponed to a date to be announced later.

On the same day, Anwar was granted an audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, to provide documents to support his claim that he had secured the majority to be Malaysia’s 9th prime minister.

He had announced the same at a press conference on Sept 23 and this was followed by a slew of police reports against him by MPs whose names were allegedly on the list but denied that they backed him.



