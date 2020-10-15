DAP ‘shocked’ over PH invitation to Umno to form Johor govt

PETALING JAYA: DAP says it is “shocked” by the reported invitation extended by Johor Pakatan Harapan chief Aminolhuda Hasan to Umno to form a new state government should it review its support for Perikatan Nasional.

In a statement, Johor DAP said the state PH leadership council had stressed that it had always taken a consultative approach in its actions.

As such, it said, a Berita Harian report quoting Aminolhuda as saying PH was ready to work with Umno to form the government had taken them by surprise.

In the report, Aminolhuda said should Umno want to work with PH, it would have to be “gentlemen” in not making “political threats” and be sincere in serving the people.

“If Umno makes a decision to quit Perikatan Nasional, we need to together return the people’s mandate in the last election by prioritising the welfare and rights of the people, not fight for positions,” Aminolhuda was quoted as saying.

In the Johor state assembly, Barisan Nasional holds 16 seats, with 14 of those coming from Umno and two from MIC. Perikatan Nasional holds 13 seats, while PH holds 27 seats.

Johor DAP said cooperation with Umno has not been discussed with the state PH leadership council.

“In our view, any effort or strategy to return the people’s mandate and form the government must get the agreement of the Johor PH leadership council,” it said.

In February, the Johor chapters of PPBM and Umno joined forces to form the state government with a simple majority following PPBM’s move to leave PH.

This resulted in the collapse of the PH-led administration which won the state in the 14th general election.



