Food vendors begin to feel pinch as customers stay away during CMCO

PETALING JAYA: Although economic activities are allowed to continue in Selangor, currently under a conditional movement control order (CMCO), food vendors are facing a big drop in income because of the stringent SOPs.

An FMT survey in Kota Damansara and Subang Jaya found that restaurants and food stalls had stayed open although business was quiet.

Most of them had only a handful of customers because of restrictions limiting services to deliveries, takeaways, drive-thrus and two customers per table.

Ahmad Fauzan, 34, a nasi kukus seller in Seksyen 7, Kota Damansara, said business dropped by nearly 50% on the first day of the CMCO yesterday.

“Outsiders are not able to come to my stall because the main roads are closed. Those from Sungai Buloh and Kampung Melayu Subang cannot come. If anyone comes, they are instructed (by police) to turn back,” he said.

Another restaurant owner in Seksyen 6, Kota Damansara, said income had gone down significantly as many people stayed indoors.

“My sales are down nearly 75%. Usually at 1pm there are people queuing up, but because of the CMCO, there is no one.

“Many customers who come here are from outside Kota Damansara, such as Shah Alam, Selayang and Kuala Lumpur. They can’t move because of the inter-district travel ban.

“They tables are empty, there are also fewer people ordering takeaways,” said the owner of the restaurant, which has been open for over 20 years.

He did not rule out the possibility of closing the restaurant throughout the CMCO period to reduce further losses.

Mohamad Salleh Ahmad, 54, said his business in USJ 7 had suffered as many were afraid to eat out following the spike in the number of Covid-19 cases.

“I opened my stall at 9am. Until now (5pm), not more than 30 customers have come. If they eat here, there would be less packaging, but we accept the government’s decision. If there is a further surge in cases, we will have to close shop for a much longer period.

“Before this, the government helped us through the Prihatin stimulus package, but if they don’t offer any assistance this time round, we will also accept it. We understand the government has other matters on their hands.”

Meanwhile, Sofian Zin, 39, has taken the opportunity to conduct business online and offer food delivery services.

“Knowing that people will be hesitant to eat out, I activated my business group on social media to take orders. I deliver food from house to house without any extra charge,” he said.

Nasi ayam kunyit seller Khairul Abdullah, 49, has also decided to close his stall and accept orders for delivery only.

“We will only take orders at home. This saves time and cost, and there won’t be leftovers because the food is prepared on order.”

Several customers met by FMT said they avoided eating at restaurants and stalls and only ordered packed food.

“I feel it is safer that way,” said Mohd Firdaus Karim.

Nurul Hidayah Zin said she and her colleagues were also only ordering takeaways. “We take turns to buy outside food and bring it back to the office,” she said.

Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya have been placed under a CMCO from yesterday to Oct 27.

Restaurants, shops, food stalls, food-trucks, roadside stalls, food courts, hawker centres, sundry shops and convenience stores are only allowed to operate from 6am to 10pm.

Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said inter-district travel is also prohibited during the period.



