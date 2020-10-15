Johor PH refutes claims it is ready to cooperate with Umno

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor Pakatan Harapan has denied allegations that it is ready to form a new government in the state with Umno, as reported by local newspapers yesterday.

Johor PH chairman Aminolhuda Hassan clarified the statement he made yesterday, saying that the formation of a government could be done in collaboration with assemblymen “individually” on the basis of their desire to form a stable government.

“In this regard, we welcome any assemblymen to support Johor PH, without any demands or requests made for their personal interest,” he said in a statement today.

Aminolhuda, who is also the chairman of Johor Amanah, said allegations in the report were “not true at all” and hoped what he had said would not be misinterpreted.

This clarification came after Johor DAP said it was “shocked” by the news reports.

When contacted by FMT, Johor PKR requested Johor PH to wait for instructions from the coalition’s central leadership before making any decisions affecting political cooperation.

Welcoming Aminolhuda’s explanation, Johor PKR deputy chief Jimmy Puah Wee Tse said Johor PH did not want to comment at length on this issue.



