No water for Klang, Shah Alam folk until Thursday evening

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 14 areas in the Klang/Shah Alam region will experience an unscheduled water supply disruption from tonight until tomorrow evening due to a burst pipe near the electrical sub-station at Jalan Bukit Raja, Klang, Selangor.

Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) corporate communications head Elina Baseri said that due to the incident, Air Selangor had shut down water supply at 10.30pm today to enable repairs on the burst pipe to be carried out. It is expected to be completed at 9.30am tomorrow.

“The areas experiencing the unscheduled water supply disruption are Batu Belah, Sungai Putus, Teluk Kapas, Sementa, Perepat, Jalan Kapar Batu 1-8 and Klang Utama, Bandar Klang (Batu 1-3 Jalan Meru), Bandar Baru Klang, Taman Berkley/ Eng Ann and Jalan Goh Hock Huat.

“Also affected are areas in Bandar Sultan Sulaiman, Jalan Pelabuhan Utara, Pelabuhan Utara, Sungai Sireh, Seri Perantau, Kampung Keretapi, Jalan Limbungan and Jalan Shahbandar,” she said in a statement today.

Elina added that water supply to the affected areas should get back to normal at 5.30pm tomorrow.

“Consumers will receive water supply in stages based on the distance of their premises and water pressure upon completion of the repairs to the burst pipe.

“Air Selangor will inform of the work progress from time to time via our official communication channels on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, as well as Air Selangor smartphone application and website www.airselangor.com,” she said.



