Ruling over ‘ethnic’ remark leads to argument over use of ‘katak’ in Penang assembly

GEORGE TOWN: A heated argument broke out in the Penang assembly today when an opposition member was told to withdraw a racist remark, which later led to a squabble over the use of the word “katak” against turncoats.

It started when deputy speaker Amar Pritpal Abdullah ordered Zolkifly Md Lazim (PPBM-Teluk Bahang) to withdraw remarks deemed “ethnic” made during his debate on the 2021 Supply Bill yesterday.

Amar said based on a transcript, Zolkifly had said: “By denying the rights of one ethnic group in Penang…when we bangkit (rise), then don’t call us racist, don’t blame us for standing up.”

Zolkifly made the remark yesterday after claiming that Penang’s inaugural sports magazine, “Sukan untuk Semua” had failed to include Malays or Malay-related sports such as silat, when other sports, such as wushu, karate and judo were included.

He added that Malays are also left out when it comes to home ownership and that the state should do something about it.

“Don’t let people say the DAP is a Chinese chauvinist party,” he had said yesterday, which led to a shouting match by backbenchers.

Amar had then decided to rule on the matter once the assembly transcript was made available.

Today, Zolkifly reluctantly withdrew his remarks, saying he was doing so after hearing an explanation by the government that other sports, including silat would be included in future editions of the magazine, but was not circulated due to the lockdown.

“If I am required (by the speaker) to withdraw my remarks, then I will do so,” he said while getting Amar’s nod.

In response, Satees Muniandy (DAP-Bagan Dalam) urged Amar to impose some punishment on Zolkifly so that other representatives do not make such “ethnic” remarks at the assembly in future.

Phee Boon Poh (DAP-Sungai Puyu) then stood up, saying Zolkifly had made false claims when he said Malays were not represented in the magazine, pointing to an article which featured Malay girls playing floorball. He said sports was for all and there is no racism there.

“All races were represented in this magazine. But Teluk Bahang claims that ‘people outside’ had pushed him to raise this race issue at the assembly,” he said.

Phee said he had been deceived by Zolkifly before when the latter claimed that there was flooding in his constituency when there was none. Phee is state welfare committee chairman in charge of natural disasters in the state.

He claimed that Zolkifly has changed after he became a “katak” (frog) to lend support to Perikatan Nasional (PN).

“You should say sorry for making malicious racist remarks in this assembly,” Phee added.

Zolkifly responded angrily, saying “How can you call me katak? I am a person,” and this exchange then saw the whole assembly erupt in a shouting match.

Satees quickly pointed out a 2014 High Court decision which had declared that the word “katak” was not defamatory. Telling him to drop the matter, Satees said Zolkifly should instead apologise for making remarks that could cause enmity among races.

Deputy Chief Minister II P Ramasamy (DAP-Perai) stood up, asking the speaker to make a ruling if the word “katak” was unparliamentary.

Amar then ordered all to be silent and take their seats and to move on.



