Timely for Ku Li to be at forefront as Umno decides future, says analyst

PETALING JAYA: A consultant on political strategies says it is a good move for the longest-serving MP, Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah, to be at the forefront as Umno decides its future.

Syed Arabi Idid said the party veteran, fondly known as Ku Li, will be able to guide leaders and members with his knowledge and experience as it faces conflict in the Perikatan Nasional government.

“He can also be the middleman between various factions in the party. The party needs someone with knowledge of politics,” he told FMT.

On Tuesday, Tengku Razaleigh, who has served as MP since 1974, was granted an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at Istana Negara. His political secretary, Mohd Lokman Ghani, later said the King wanted to hear Tengku Razaleigh’s opinion on the political situation.

Earlier, opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim had been granted an audience with the King after claiming to have more than 120 MPs backing him to form a new government

Syed Arabi said Umno is at the crossroads as it decides if it should be with PN or support Anwar as the prime minister. “It needs a bit of history and experience to move forward. Ku Li has the ability to do that by using his knowledge,” he said.

However, he said he does not know how much leeway the present Umno leadership would give Tengku Razaleigh as he may have different views from them, but “he has the ability of bringing the old charm of Umno back to the party”.

Barisan Nasional lost in the May 2018 general election but found its way back to power in February by supporting Muhyiddin Yassin as the prime minister in the new Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition. Cracks are now beginning to appear in the coalition.

Yesterday, in a letter dated Sept 25 posted to Dewan Rakyat Speaker Azhar Harun, Tengku Razaleigh asked for a “guarantee” that the no-confidence motion tabled by Langkawi MP Dr Mahathir Mohamad against the leadership of Muhyiddin would be raised during the next Dewan Rakyat meeting.

In his reply on Sept 29, sighted by FMT, Azhar Harun said he was bound by the rules of the Dewan Rakyat and had “no problem” considering such motions if all government affairs are completed or if there is a motion by a minister under Regulation 14 (2) to prioritise private motions.

Sivamurugan Pandian of Universiti Putra Malaysia said Tengku Razaleigh was one of the most admired leaders in the 1980s and seen having the same leadership qualities of Mahathir.

“There were several other strong Umno personalities then like Musa Hitam and Ghafar Baba, apart from Mahathir and Ku Li,” he said.

In 1987, Tengku Razaleigh challenged Mahathir for the Umno presidency and lost. He went on to set up Semangat 46 a year later, but it was dissolved in 1996.

Sivamurugan said Tengku Razaleigh is still the MP as people in Gua Musang, Kelantan, want him to continue representing them. “Now he feels he has a chance to regain support (from the Umno leadership),” he said, after the audience with the King.

He said although Tengku Razaleigh may be pushing for the motion of no-confidence against Muhyiddin, it is up to the sitting prime minister to decide if the motion is to be debated or to advise the King to dissolve Parliament.

“The speaker has said he will prioritise the government bills,” he noted, adding that it is up to Muhyiddin to advise the King if he will have the support of the majority of the 221 MPs when the house votes on Budget 2021, to be tabled on Nov 6.

If the Budget fails to be approved, Muhyiddin will have no choice but to resign along with his Cabinet ministers, he said.



