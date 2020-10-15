Zuraida calls for immediate action against man who punched firefighter

PETALING JAYA: Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin has called for an immediate investigation into an incident caught on video showing a firefighter being punched by a man while he was on duty at Bandar Tun Hussein Onn.

In a statement today, she said that action must be taken against the suspect. She added that a police report has also been lodged by the firefighter.

“I also received information that the suspect involved was under the influence and checks on his vehicle found a sharp meat cleaver.

“Personally, I was shocked and hurt when I watched the video clip. Members of the fire department are one of the frontliners who have been working tirelessly. Their sacrifices should be recognised by society,” she said.

Earlier today, a video clip showing the firefighter being punched by a man went viral.

The firefighter was at the scene of an accident near the Bandar Tun Hussein Onn fire station, where the car involved had caught fire.

The video clip shows him preventing two men who were trying to get to the site. A verbal altercation ensued before one of the men could be seen throwing a punch at him.

A few more firemen joined to help restrain the suspect.



