Anwar says he was also questioned about sodomy case

KUALA LUMPUR: Anwar Ibrahim said this evening that police had also questioned him about a sodomy case when his statement was recorded regarding his claim of a list of 121 MPs said to support his move to form a new government.

However, he did not elaborate further about the case.

Anwar went on to say that he was questioned about six cases. The other five were about politics, including the list of MPs supporting him.

“This is normal and the questions were vague. It’s a political ploy to pressure me,” he said after spending two hours being questioned by police at the federal police headquarters in Bukit Aman.

Federal CID director Huzir Mohamed said that 113 police reports about the MP list had been lodged against Anwar, who is PKR president and opposition leader.

Investigations are being conducted under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code, which is about publishing a statement likely to cause public alarm, and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act, on sharing offensive content.

Anwar was granted an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Tuesday over his claim to have majority support among MPs, enough to form a new government.

At a press conference after the audience, he claimed he had submitted documents to the King and confirmation of support from the heads of several political parties.

However Istana Negara later said the opposition leader did not present a list of MPs who supported him but instead only informed the King on the number of those on his side.

Anwar was jailed twice on charges of sodomy, both times in what he said were political conspiracies. His five-year jail term was cut short in 2018 following a royal pardon, just a week after the change of government in the May 9 general election.

In both cases, Anwar had claimed the cases were the result of high-level conspiracies to end his political career.



