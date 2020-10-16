Don’t spark another political crisis, reminds King

PETALING JAYA: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, has called on all parties, especially politicians, against sparking another political crisis at the time the nation is facing various problems caused by Covid-19.

In a statement, Comptroller of the Royal Household Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said Sultan Abdullah was repeating his advice to MPs given in May during the opening of the third session of the 14th Parliament.

Sultan Abdullah had then called on MPs to be mature in their politicking and not disregard the well-being of the people.

“His Majesty stresses that politicians should not seek to end their differences by fighting but resolve them through negotiations and legal process enshrined in the Federal Constitution,” Fadil said.

The palace’s statement comes amid political uncertainty in the country, including PKR president Anwar Ibrahim’s claim of having the support of the majority of MPs to form the government, and worsening ties between Umno and PPBM, which are part of the Perikatan Nasional-led government.

On a separate matter, Sultan Abdullah reminded the people to abide by the SOPs to help curb the spread of Covid-19 amid a spike in cases.

He also called on all mosques nationwide to carry out prayers for protection against the virus.

“His Majesty also calls on the people to pray for our beloved country to be blessed with peace and serenity and for the prosperity and well-being of the country as well as the people,” Fadil said.



