KUALA LUMPUR: A special bank account to receive Covid-19 donations has been reactivated by the health ministry for members of the public to help the ministry’s efforts to tackle the pandemic.

Ministry secretary-general Dr Chen Chaw Min said a tax deduction will be provided for contributions and donations in cash deposited into the account.

“The reactivation of the special account was made following requests from various parties who want to make cash contributions to the ministry due to the increase in Covid-19 cases tally since the end of September.

“Cash donations can be channelled through RHB Bank (account number: 2-66016-0002347-5) under the name of ‘Sumbangan Perubatan KKM’,” he said in a statement today.

Donations received would be used to purchase medical equipment, medicines and other medical necessities to assist medical frontliners.

The special bank account was opened on March 23. It was deactivated on May 31, following a drop in the number of Covid-19 cases, with contributions having reached more than RM31.67 million.

Dr Chen said that RM30.59 million had been used so far to purchase medical equipment such as ventilators, infrared thermometers, ultrasound equipment, beds, and also reagents used for Covid-19 tests as well as to meet the cost of transport of health officers to Sabah.

For further enquiries, the public can contact at 03-88833111 or email to [email protected].

CLICK HERE FOR OUR LIVE UPDATE OF THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA



