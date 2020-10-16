Najib urges crackdown on ‘traitors’ who bring in migrants

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Najib Razak has called for tougher action against Malaysians who traffic in illegal migrants, a group which has been blamed for spreading Covid-19, following the recent surge in cases.

He said penalties should include imprisonment for traffickers and people in cahoots with them under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act or Sosma.

“Without the help of these traitors, it would be more difficult for undocumented migrants to enter the country. What is stopping the government from issuing a stern warning to foreigners that we will impose tougher penalties starting from today?” he said on Facebook.

Najib also wondered what was stopping the government from rewarding citizens residing in “hotspots” for information that led to the crippling of trafficking syndicates.

He noted that the mutated Covid-19 virus was from two undocumented migrants in a lock-up in Lahad Datu which affected Sabah and subsequently led to the entire state being placed under the conditional movement control order.

He said from January until Oct 13, a total of 12,877 migrants had been nabbed in Sabah alone. And despite being under CMCO, 60 more migrants and six smugglers were nabbed a few days ago, Najib said.

He said the number of migrants nabbed every day were in a double-digit figures, while the Covid-19 cases in Sabah were also increasing, with 439 infections alone reported today.

Najib said he had given warnings about the danger since April as he had predicted that it would be among the reasons for an increase in Covid-19 infections.

“When will the National Security Council consider this?” he said.

He said it was time Putrajaya looked after Malaysians and reduced encroachment by those who could be carrying the virus.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said the recent surge in Covid-19 cases originated from migrants coming into Sabah.

