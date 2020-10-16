1 Utama shopping complex allowed to open tomorrow

PETALING JAYA: Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the 1 Utama shopping complex will be allowed to open again tomorrow (Oct 17).

At a press conference today, he said this followed preventive measures taken by the shopping complex’s management and advice from the health ministry (MoH).

Ismail said as of Oct 15, 6,000 individuals, including workers, tenants and 110 visitors and their close contacts, had been screened.

“Those who tested positive were sent to hospital for treatment, close contacts who tested negative without symptoms were quarantined for 14 days, and close contacts who tested negative with symptoms were sent for checks at the nearest clinic,” he said.

Previously, the shopping complex was instructed to close for disinfection and sanitisation purposes.

As of yesterday, the MoH reported 132 positive cases from the Utama cluster, mostly security guards and cleaning staff.

The shopping complex management in a statement today said shops would be open throughout the remainder of the CMCO which ends on Oct 27.

The shopping complex will open from 10am to 10pm, with some shops opting to close by 8pm.

