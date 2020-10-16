Umno deserves more as the biggest contributor in PN, says Tajuddin

PETALING JAYA: An Umno supreme council member has confirmed that the party wants a stronger position in the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government by being given the position of deputy prime minister, and more positions in strategic ministries.

Tajuddin Abdul Rahman was quoted as saying that Umno had not been given the due recognition it deserved despite backing the formation of the governing coalition and having the majority of MPs in the alliance.

“We contributed the highest number of seats in Parliament so maybe the deputy prime minister post should be given to us,” Tajuddin was quoted as saying in the Star Online.

His remarks confirm FMT’s report yesterday quoting sources that Umno members were hoping for a Cabinet reshuffle to strengthen the party’s position in the governing coalition and for a deputy prime minister’s post to be allotted to it.

The source had told FMT that some of the Umno members were uncomfortable with “one or two PPBM ministers who have a lot of control over Muhyiddin Yassin.”

Today, Tajuddin gave the example of Senior Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali and nine other MPs who left PKR to join PN, stating that almost all of them were made ministers or deputy ministers.

“Even PAS, which is a smaller party compared with Umno, was given important positions. This is causing dissatisfaction among Umno members,” Tajuddin was reported as saying.

He said Umno was given portfolios related to science, innovation and unity but the party “can’t do much” in those portfolios; instead, it should have been given ministries linked to economics, commerce and agriculture.

Tajuddin clarified that Umno was not after “power for the sake of power”, but the key positions will help the party to better serve the people.

The Pasir Salak MP further maintained that Umno was considering throwing its support behind PKR president Anwar Ibrahim, if Umno’s demands were not met by its PN members.

However, he said Umno does not want to work with DAP.

Umno on Oct 13 said it was considering pulling out of PN if their new demands were not met.



