Umno to give Muhyiddin details of ‘new conditions’ for support next week

PETALING JAYA: Umno will send details of its demands for continued support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin after its Supreme Council meeting next week, says the party’s secretary-general Ahmad Maslan.

According to a Berita Harian report, Ahmad said Umno had been asked to officially state its new conditions to continue the political cooperation with Perikatan Nasional (PN).

Ahmad said he and Umno treasurer Tengku Adnan Mansor had, on behalf of Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, provided details of the new conditions to Muhyiddin in a recent video call.

Subsequently, PPBM secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin informed them to send an official letter.

“But I will postpone sending this letter until after the Umno Supreme Council meeting next Tuesday,” he told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Pontian.

Previously, Umno said it was considering withdrawing its support for PN and had set some new conditions for the government for continued political cooperation.

On the view that Umno’s setting of new conditions was political blackmail, Ahmad said this was left to individuals to interpret.

“I am only stating the facts that Umno has the most seats and should be given appropriate space in the government.

“The new demands came about after Umno scrutinised political developments following the recent Sabah election.”



