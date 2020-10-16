Unemployment to drop to 4.5% by December

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The government is expecting the unemployment rate to drop to 4.5% by December following the implementation of the Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF) under the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana).

Human Resource Minister M Saravanan said the unemployment rate in the country was 5.3% in May.

“However, the unemployment rate dropped to 4.7% in September although the country is currently facing an economic crisis and the Covid-19 pandemic.

“So, with assistance such as the Penjana HRDF, the ministry is able to produce creative, productive and competitive human capital and make projections that the unemployment rate will decrease to 4.5% by December,” he said when launching virtually the Penjana HRDF initiative programme here today.

Meanwhile, the ministry has introduced the Employment Retention Programme (ERP) to assist employees who are forced to take unpaid leave due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The Penjana HRDF, which was launched on June 22, was aimed at addressing the issue of unemployment due to the pandemic.

Five schemes have been introduced under the programme — called Training and Placement, B40 Development, SME Development, Industrial Revolution 4.0 and Gerak Insan Gemilang (GIG).

In Penang, 150 trainees participated in the five-day programme from Oct 12-16 which emphasised on skills training in producing competitive human capital.

