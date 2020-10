PETALING JAYA: Five new Covid-19 clusters have been detected in Sabah, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Terengganu over the past 24 hours, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today.

In a press conference, Noor Hisham said the five clusters were known as Teduh in Sabah, Menara (Selangor), Keladi (Selangor), Sentral (Kuala Lumpur) and Bah Bemban (Terengganu).

MORE TO COME

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST DATA ON THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA