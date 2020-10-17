Anwar queried over a total of 6 cases, says CID chief

PETALING JAYA: PKR president Anwar Ibrahim gave his statement on five other cases involving him, besides the list of MPs supporting him in his bid to be prime minister, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Huzir Mohamed said today.

These included Anwar’s claim that the current government had already fallen due to insufficient support from MPs, that gambling dens were operating during the movement control order (MCO), that there were 6.7 million foreigners in Malaysia and about handing over “authentic documents” to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on the list of MPs supporting him.

Huzir said Anwar also gave his statement over a sodomy case and statutory declaration made by one Aidil Azim Abu Adam.

Anwar was widely reported yesterday as giving his statement over a probe into a list of MPs supposedly supporting the PKR president, published by a website called MH Daily.

“A total of 113 police reports have been received, including complaints from MPs who denied giving their support (to Anwar),” Huzir said in a statement today.

He said these claims have spread on mass media, sparking unhealthy speculation.

“The spread of the statement online was done with the intention of sparking fear or alarm among the public.”

He urged the public to give the cops room to conduct their investigations, adding that the probe is being done professionally and without any political pressure or instruction from other parties.

Anwar yesterday said there was no need for others to know the full details of his recent meeting with the Agong regarding his claim to have secured a majority to form a new government.

He said it was sufficient for the home ministry and politicians to know that letters of confirmation by the respective heads of parties had been handed over to the King.

The home ministry, Anwar claimed, had instructed police to find out the names of MPs backing him.



