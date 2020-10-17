Makeshift hospital set up for Covid-19 cases in Kedah

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry is collaborating with the armed forces to open a makeshift hospital in Kedah able to accommodate 250 patients as the state battles a surge in Covid-19-positive cases.

Health Minister Dr Adham Baba said the makeshift hospital will be set up at the Pokok Sena Prison.

“It is expected to fully operate from Tuesday,” he said in a statement.

He said two buildings in the prison area will be utilised to treat Covid-19 patients, including those needing oxygen support, before being transferred to the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Setar.

He said this makeshift hospital will have an intensive care unit (ICU) facility, which can also treat patients from other prisons in Kedah.

Earlier, it was reported that the armed forces’ Tawau field hospital will be set up at the Tawau Sports Complex, located 10 minutes from the Tawau Hospital. It will open on Tuesday.

However, this new 100-bed hospital will attend to non-Covid patients, providing general medicine, general surgery, obstetrics and gynaecology, as well as orthopaedic and paediatric services.

This is to allow the Tawau Hospital to concentrate on providing treatment to Covid-19 patients.



