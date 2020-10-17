Former minister Aziz Shamsuddin dies at 82

KUALA LUMPUR: Former minister of rural and regional development Abdul Aziz Shamsuddin died at 11.52pm on Friday. He was 82.

His death was announced by the Malay Consultative Council in a posting on its official Facebook page.

“The funeral prayer will be held at Bukit Damansara after the Subuh prayer on Saturday.

“However, we do apologise, as the standard operating procedures under this conditional movement control order (CMCO) only allows 20 people to attend it.

“His remains will be laid to rest in Gopeng, Perak,” it said.

The council also called on the public to pray for Aziz’s soul to be blessed and placed among the righteous and the pious.

Aziz was an active member of the council and had served as its constitution and consultative bureau chairman.

His political career began when he joined Umno in Port Klang in 1969.

In 1975, he was appointed as special officer to then education minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad. When Mahathir became prime minister in 1981, Aziz served as his private secretary until 1999.

Aziz was also Shah Alam MP from 2004 to 2008 and a former Umno Supreme Council member.



