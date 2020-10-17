Letter to Agong purportedly from Zahid, Najib is fake, says aide

PETALING JAYA: A letter allegedly to the King from Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and his predecessor, Najib Razak, stating that they and several Umno MPs were retracting their support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is fake.

When contacted by FMT, Zahid’s aide Fadzlette Othman Merican confirmed that the letter was fake.

In the letter, which has been circulating online, Zahid purportedly said he, Najib and several other Umno MPs had retracted their support for Muhyiddin and were backing PKR president Anwar Ibrahim instead.

The letter, dated Oct 11, added that this would be their stand until the end of the 14th Parliament sitting in order to avoid triggering a general election during the current Covid-19 and economic crises.

“This stand was also taken following Umno’s unease and disappointment with PPBM and the need to make changes to the country’s leadership in the interest of the people and the country.

“As Umno president, I have decided that Umno MPs will retract our support and belief in Muhyiddin, the Pagoh MP, and give our undivided support and belief to Anwar, the Port Dickson MP, to be appointed the ninth prime minister of Malaysia,” the letter read.

The letter comes amid Anwar’s claim to have the numbers to form the government, the majority of which he said comprised Malay-Muslim MPs.

Following Anwar’s announcement, Zahid said he had been informed that many Umno MPs were shifting support to Anwar and that he could not stop them from doing so.

Anwar had met the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Tuesday morning over his claim.



