Muhyiddin completes self-quarantine, cleared of Covid-19

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has been cleared of Covid-19 after completing his 14-day self-quarantine period and testing negative for the virus twice.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said Muhyiddin’s last day of quarantine was yesterday. However, he will continue to chair the daily National Security Council (MKN) meetings virtually as a precautionary measure.

“The health ministry conducted a second Covid-19 test on the prime minister on Oct 14 and this was confirmed as negative the next day,” it said.

Muhyiddin was made to undergo quarantine after he chaired a meeting attended by Religious Affairs Minister Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri, who had tested positive for Covid-19.

Zulkifli was also cleared of the virus and discharged from hospital on Wednesday.

This was the second time Muhyiddin had to undergo self-quarantine after coming into contact with an individual who tested positive for Covid-19 in May.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST DATA ON THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA



