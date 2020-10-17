Muhyiddin will lose control if he gives in to Umno, says Khalid

IPOH: Amanah communications director Khalid Samad says Muhyiddin Yassin stands to lose control as prime minister if he gives in to demands by Umno for it to continue backing the ruling Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

He said Umno seemed to be dissatisfied with its share of minister posts, adding that the party wanted a bigger role to play since it had the most number of seats in the Dewan Rakyat compared with PN counterparts.

“He (Muhyiddin) will be able to remain as prime minister, but his power as prime minister will be lost if he gives in to Umno.

“Among the terms set by the Pasir Salak MP (Tajuddin Abdul Rahman) is for Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to be made deputy prime minister.

“If Muhyiddin gives in to this demand, it will be the beginning of the end for him.

“It will start with (Umno) asking for this and that. Six months later, it might ask for something else,” he told reporters at an event here today.

Tajuddin, who is a member of Umno’s Supreme Council, was reported as saying that Umno wanted a stronger position in the current government by being given the deputy prime minister post and more positions in strategic ministries.

He said Umno had not been given the recognition it deserved despite having the majority of MPs in the alliance.

Umno, on Oct 13, said it was considering pulling out of PN if its new demands were not met.



