Sogo closes 7th floor after tenant’s staff infected

PETALING JAYA: The seventh floor of the Sogo shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur has been closed for disinfection after an employee of the mall’s tenant tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

The mall’s management said today that the 7th floor would reopen on Sunday (Oct 18) but All IT Hypermarket would remain closed until further notice.

Businesses on the ground floor to the sixth floor of the mall are operating as usual.

The mall said an employee of All IT Hypermarket was currently in hospital and under observation. The employee had not been present at the mall since Oct 12.

