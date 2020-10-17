The Curve is latest mall to report Covid-19 case

PETALING JAYA: The Curve has become the latest shopping mall in the Klang Valley to report a Covid-19 case from among its tenants.

In a statement issued last night, the mall’s management said a staff member from the Foot Solutions outlet tested positive for the virus yesterday.

“The individual’s colleagues were then given the swab test and they have all tested negative.

“They are currently under self-quarantine for 14 days, and will only be allowed to return to work if they all test negative again at the end of the 14-day period, and subject to our management’s approval.

“We would like to assure our customers, tenants and visitors that your health and safety are of utmost importance. We will continue to take necessary preventive and precautionary measures,” it said.

The statement said the whole mall had undergone deep cleaning and sanitation last night after closing, before reopening this morning at 10am.

The Curve which is located in Mutiara Damansara, Petaling Jaya is the latest mall in the Klang Valley to have had Covid-19 cases detected, with 1 Utama, 3 Damansara and Mid Valley, among others.

The spike in the number of cases in the Klang Valley has also left many malls emptier than usual during the current conditional movement control order (CMCO), with the public urged to stay home as much as possible.

