Tougher penalties for road offences come into law next week

PETALING JAYA: Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong said amendments to the Road Transport Act, stipulating harsher penalties for drink driving and reckless behaviour, will become law next week.

The Bill was passed by the Dewan Rakyat on Aug 26 and Dewan Negara on Sept 22. Royal Assent could only be obtained yesterday (Friday). The ministry will then gazette the Bill next week for it to become law,” he said on Facebook in response to criticisms of the jail term and fined meted out to a woman who caused the death of a Navy man.

Yesterday, Nur Fatin Nasrah, 23, pleaded guilty to four charges under the Road Transport Act 1987 , including driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs.

The Magistrate’s Court in Johor sentenced her to six-years in prison and fined her RM8,000.

On Saturday morning, the Myvi driven by Nur Fatin crashed into a Honda Accord driven by Mohd Rizal Buseri, 31, who died at the scene.

In noting the dissatisfaction over the punishment Wee explained that the prosecutor and court could only try the case via the Road Transport Act 1987 which had yet to be amended at the time of the accident.

He said Section 44 of the Act currently stipulates a jail term of not less than three years and not more than 10 years and a minimum fine of RM8,000.

The amended minimum jail term has been increased to 10 years, while the maximum will soon be 15 years. The minimum fine has been increased to RM50,000, while the maximum has been changed to RM100,000 for the first offence.

Wee went on to clear the air over the lower penalty provided by Section 45 of the Act, pointing that the said Section is for accidents caused by those driving under the influence that do not result in deaths.

The prosecuting party, he said, will decide on the appropriate charge based on the facts of the respective case.

“The ministry of transport views public safety seriously, particularly when it involves reckless drivers or those that drive under the influence of alcohol and drugs and causing death or injury.”



