Water cuts in Selangor tonight because of pipe leak

PETALING JAYA: Consumers in Selangor will be without water again tonight because of a pipe leak at the Sungai Selangor water treatment plant.

Air Selangor said the water supply will be shut off from 9pm tonight, affecting 686 areas in Petaling, Gombak, Klang, Shah Alam, Kuala Lumpur and Hulu Selangor districts.

Repairs are expected to be completed by 8am and water supply will be restored in stages. The water treatment plant will be fully operated by 2pm tomorrow, the water agency said.

The disruption is the second in the state this week from pipe problems. A broken pipe near the Jalan Bukit Raja TNB power station in Klang caused water supply to be cut off to 15 areas in Klang and Shah Alam on Wednesday.

The pipe was repaired at 4am on Thursday.



