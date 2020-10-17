We won’t tolerate forced labour, says human resources ministry

PETALING JAYA: The human resources ministry said today it does not tolerate or compromise on practices of forced labour after the US Department of Labor (DOL) added Malaysian rubber gloves to its latest list of goods produced with forced labour.

The ministry said its Labour Department had conducted statutory and impromptu inspections on major rubber manufacturing companies to ensure compliance with the law, particularly the Employment Act 1955.

It said Human Resources Minister M Saravanan had also chaired dialogue sessions with employers of rubber manufacturing companies, adding that these firms had given their commitment to guarantee workers’ rights and welfare.

“The ministry will continue to monitor compliance and take action against employers failing to adhere to national labour laws and legislation.

“The human resources ministry does not condone or tolerate any act of forced labour. We’ll not compromise on this,” it said in a statement today.

The DOL dealt the rubber industry another blow by adding Malaysian rubber gloves to the list of goods produced with forced labour.

This came after two key players were put on a separate list of banned imports by another US agency for the same reason.

The previous List of Goods Produced by Child Labour or Forced Labour report, published in 2018, had the country’s electronics, garments and palm oil industries included in the child and forced labour category.

All three industries were also included in this year’s edition of the list.

Released late last month, the 2020 edition claimed that forced labour in Malaysia’s rubber glove industry predominantly occurred among the 42,500 migrant workers from Bangladesh, India, Myanmar and Nepal, who were employed in over 100 rubber glove factories throughout the country.



