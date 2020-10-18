Approve emergency funding for pandemic-hit Sabah, govt told

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) has raised concerns regarding the worsening Covid-19 situation in Sabah, urging the federal government to release emergency funds necessary to meet the needs of the state in fighting the pandemic.

MMA president Dr Subramaniam Muniandy said the funds will be needed for the increasing demand for personal protective equipment (PPE), medical equipment, additional ventilators, quarantine centres, transportation of medical equipment as well allowances for volunteers working around the clock.

He said based on a media report on Oct 14, the occupancy rate of the 1,018 beds across nine Covid-19 hospitals in Sabah had already reached 71%.

Further, 72% of the intensive care unit (ICU) beds in the state’s public hospitals are now in use. This included the use for non-Covid-19 cases.

“MMA is concerned, in looking at the number of daily cases reported, that the situation may escalate to a critical point much quicker than anticipated. We need to prepare for that eventuality and act with greater urgency.

“If we were to rely on donations alone, it may take longer for funds to be channelled,” he said in a statement today.

He said the newly elected state government reps should also be more involved in their constituencies by working closely with the state Health Department and ensuring their constituents are well informed, safe and strictly abide by the SOPs.

State assemblymen should also help to source suitable quarantine centres and make sure all pandemic needs are readily available.

He called for better coordination among all agencies involved in fighting the pandemic.

“The state crisis command centre should be enhanced to ensure better coordination of all activities so that the needs of the state are met on all fronts and that all help from NGOs and the public are well coordinated to assist the state’s efforts.”

All relevant data on equipment, manpower, number of beds as well as data on shortages should be displayed on the state command centre dashboard for better coordination among stakeholders, he said.

“We also urge the state crisis command centre to engage private sector hospitals, clinics and doctors in the fight against the pandemic.”

He said to assist efforts in Sabah, MMA’s Sabah branch, together with the MMA Foundation, had launched a Covid-19 fund for the state which will be used to purchase healthcare equipment, medical supplies, PPE and other related needs.



