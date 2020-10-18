‘Datuk’ nabbed for posing as cop in loan shark deal

KUALA LUMPUR: A man who has the ‘Datuk’ title was arrested on Friday on suspicion of posing as a senior Bukit Aman police officer in a case involving the settlement of a businessman’s debt with a loan shark.

Petaling Jaya district police chief Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said the 43-year-old Datuk was arrested at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Medical Centre at about 11.15am, following the arrest of a 36-year-old suspect believed to be an Ah Long on Oct 12 in Cheras.

He said both arrests were made following a report lodged by a 40-year-old businessman on Oct 4.

“In 2017, the victim took a RM200,000 loan from an Ah Long for business purposes and was paying RM1,500 per month without fail until March 2020, when he was no longer able to make payments due to the movement control order (MCO). Since then, the victim was often threatened by the Ah Long,” he said in a statement today.

Nik Ezanee said the businessman later met the Datuk, who introduced himself as a senior police officer from Bukit Aman, and offered to help settle the debt with the loan shark.

“The victim was told that all his debt repayments must go through the Datuk. The victim handed over RM60,000 to settle his debt,” he said.

However, he later received a call saying his debt to the Ah Long was still outstanding, after which he lodged the police report.

Investigations found that the Datuk had four criminal records involving fraud in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur and owned a security company, while the other suspect was suspected to be linked to a secret society.

Both suspects have been remanded.



