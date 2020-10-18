No-confidence motion should be the first on Dewan Rakyat agenda, says MP

PETALING JAYA: A DAP MP says the motion of no-confidence against Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin should take precedence over other matters and be the first item on the Dewan Rakyat’s agenda at the next sitting starting on Nov 2.

Beruas MP Ngeh Koo Ham said there was no purpose in MPs going through other items on the agenda if the government was going to fall, adding that the lower house was a platform to determine if Muhyiddin still enjoyed the majority support of MPs.

He said Dewan Rakyat speaker Azhar Harun had contended that a motion of no-confidence could not be debated without the consent of a minister. This meant that the motion would never be brought for a vote if the prime minister decides not to allow it to surface, Ngeh added.

“Azhar has made Parliament subservient to the executive when the democratic system under our Federal Constitution requires the executive to be answerable to Parliament.

“The speaker must not hide behind the Dewan Rakyat’ Standing Orders, which are not even the law but just rules governing the internal meetings of the Dewan Rakyat.

“The Standing Orders cannot regulate or control matters provided in the Federal Constitution, the supreme law of our land.

“A motion of no-confidence against a prime minister must not be treated as a private member’s business, subservient to government business, but a matter determining whether the government should still be the government of the day,” he said in a statement today.

He urged Azhar to make the honourable decision by adhering to “the law of the land” instead of taking sides to protect the government.

It was reported previously that Azhar had told Gua Musang MP Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah to consult de facto law minister Takiyuddin Hassan on getting the motion against Muhyiddin tabled and debated in the Dewan Rakyat.

Razaleigh, in a letter to Azhar dated Sept 25, had asked why the no-confidence motion submitted by Langkawi MP Dr Mahathir Mohamad twice in May and July was not debated and voted on.

In his reply on Sept 29, Azhar said he was bound by the rules of the Dewan Rakyat and had “no problem” considering such motions if all government affairs were completed or if there was a motion by a minister under Standing Orders 14 (2) to prioritise private motions.

This comes after several MPs, including Mahathir, submitted fresh no-confidence motions against Muhyiddin. An earlier attempt in May did not succeed for lack of time at the Dewan Rakyat.



