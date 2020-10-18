Noor Hisham calls for curbs on large gatherings

PUTRAJAYA: Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah is to seek a tightening of restrictions in the Klang Valley and Sabah, including curbs on large gatherings.

“We tighten it and allow for the economic sector only,” he said at his daily media briefing today.

All forms of large gatherings should be reduced to break the chain of Covid-19 infections, he said.

He said the proposals would be discussed with the National Security Council urgently, Bernama reported.

His proposal to tighten restrictions comes on the eve of the reopening of gyms, futsal and badminton courts and commercial sports centres.

On Saturday, the government decided to allow commercial sports facilities to reopen tomorrow. These include commercial football fields, gymnasiums, futsal centres and commercial badminton halls.

Stay-home lockdown stopped virus spread

He reminded the public to ensure constant compliance of the hygiene and safety measures, including wearing face masks, frequent hand washing as well as avoiding gatherings.

He said that the spread of Covid-19 was successfully controlled within four weeks because everyone stayed at home during the national lockdown under the movement control order in March to May.

Even when the ministry was 10 days’ late in intervening in the Sri Petaling Cluster, the infection in that cluster was still brought under control within 100 days, he said.

Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Selangor are under a conditional movement order from Oct 14-27 and Sabah from Oct 12-26.

On other Covid-19 matters, Noor Hisham said procedures stipulated for prisons needed to be reviewed to ensure infections there could be reduced.

Asked if the D614G mutation of the virus had been detected in Selangor, he said the Institute of Medical Research would take one to two weeks to identify the strain.

The IMR had previously detected the mutation of the virus in the Sivagangga Cluster in Kedah, and subsequently in Sabah, the Sungai Cluster in Kedah and Ulu Tiram Cluster in Johor Bahru, he said.

He said the mutated strain caused a high level of infectivity, thus increasing the risk of widespread infection.

