Not allowed out, man attacks cop with cangkul

ALOR SETAR: A man has been arrested for attacking a policeman with a cangkul (hoe) this morning after he became upset at not being allowed out of a lockdown area at Kampung Che Mas, Baling.

District police chief Syed Basri Ali said a police officer had called at the man’s house for an explanation of his previous action in snapping a photograph of security personnel on duty at a roadblock at the village.

“The man, aged 43, snapped a photo of a security personnel there when he was angry after not being allowed to leave the area, which is under the conditional movement control order. The police followed the man to the front of his house and tried to get an explanation for his actions, but were scolded by him.

“The man then entered the house and came out carrying a cangkul and headed towards a policeman. He swung the cangkul in the direction of the officer but was stopped when other officers intervened,” he said.

There was a scuffle between the police and the man before he was arrested for using force against a public servant.



