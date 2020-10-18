Record high 871 Covid-19 cases, 7 deaths and 701 recoveries

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has reported a record high of 871 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, 866 local infections and five imported cases.

This is the highest number of infections in a day since the pandemic first struck Malaysia. The previous record high was 869 cases reported yesterday.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the 871 new cases bring the total number of infections in the country to 20,498.

In a press conference, Noor Hisham said there were 701 recoveries, bringing the total number of those discharged to 13,262. This is the highest number of recoveries in a day.

The health ministry also reported seven deaths, which brings the toll to 187

A total of 7,049 people are still being treated, with 86 of them in the intensive care unit and 28 requiring respiratory assistance.

The seven dead were six patients in Sabah and one in Selangor. Five of them were Malaysians and two were foreigners.

They were aged between 41 and 70, with four of them having a history of chronic conditions. The other three did not have any existing medical conditions.

Sabah recorded the highest increase of cases today with 702 infections.

Noor Hisham said the massive increase came after a large number of test samples were sent to the Institute of Medical Research to be processed.

He said prison clusters accounted for 97 cases today, giving an assurance that these patients were already isolated from the community.

Selangor recorded the second highest number of cases again today with 72, followed by Penang with 45.

The bulk of these cases came from existing clusters, while positive cases were also detected in other Covid-19 screenings.

Perak reported 10 cases, Kedah nine, Kuala Lumpur seven and Sarawak five.

Negeri Sembilan, Terengganu, Johor and Melaka recorded fewer than five cases each, all of which came from screenings or existing clusters.

The five imported cases involved three Malaysians and two foreigners who arrived in Malaysia from India, Nepal and Singapore.

Noor Hisham said Sabah had a total of 7,439 cases, accounting for 36.3% of cumulative cases in the country.

He added that the ministry has screened 251,030 individuals in Sabah so far, while the Covid-19 positive rate currently stood at 2.96%.

