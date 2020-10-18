Staff infected, OldTown coffee shop at 1 Utama closed

PETALING JAYA: A coffee shop employee at the 1 Utama shopping centre in Bandar Utama here has today been confirmed to be infected with Covid-19. Immediate disinfection has been carried out at the OldTown White Coffee outlet at the mall.

The company said the 1 Utama outlet would remain closed for deep cleaning until further notice.

It said the employee had not been present at the mall since Oct 11 and was currently in hospital and under observation.

“All OldTown White Coffee staff at the 1 Utama outlet have been issued stay at home notices to self-isolate in accordance with the SOPs and are awaiting further instructions from the health ministry for the second round of Covid-19 testing,” the company said in a statement.

It is the second case linked to 1 Utama. On Oct 5, a staff member at the Mac City Service Centre outlet was reported to be infected.

The mall had also carried out sanitation of public areas and touch points such as lifts and escalators.

