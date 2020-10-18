Talks going on for interim govt if PN collapses, say insiders

PETALING JAYA: As talks between PPBM and Umno continue, several BN MPs are said to be pushing for an interim government assisted by a handful of ministers and a National Consultative Council (NCC).

A BN insider said some see this as an alternative if Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s government fails to get majority support in the coming Dewan Rakyat sitting.

He said several individuals are pushing for Umno veteran Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah to be the interim prime minister if the present day government collapses.

“By right, fresh polls need to be held if the government collapses but since we are in the middle of a Covid-19 crisis, an interim government could be set up,” he told FMT.

The insider, with close links to these talks, said they want Tengku Razaleigh to be assisted by a maximum of 17 ministers, aided by NCC, just like the government set up after the aftermath of 1969 race riots.

He added the group, which is close to Ku Li, intends to hold the 15th general election (GE15) by March once the Covid-19 pandemic settles.

“From November to March, there are proposals for an interim government if Muhyiddin fails to get support in Parliament,” he added.

Yesterday, the country saw a record high of 869 Covid-19 cases. Many new clusters have been emerging daily.

On Oct 13, after opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim had a royal audience with the King, Umno revealed that they are considering pulling out of Perikatan Nasional if their demands for power sharing with PPBM are not met. Both parties are now in the midst of negotiations.

Umno feels sidelined by PPBM, despite being the main contributor in setting up of the governing coalition in February this year.

This unhappiness was compounded after the Sabah polls as the chief minister’s post went to PPBM, causing restlessness as Umno felt the cooperation with PPBM may not be benefiting them.

Umno Supreme Council member Tajuddin Abdul Rahman had said Umno is pushing for a deputy prime minister’s post and a Cabinet reshuffle to strengthen the party’s position in PN.

Another BN insider said several Umno MPs are also hoping to name their party president, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, as the deputy prime minister if PPBM agrees with their demands.

“There are several factions in Umno, with each camp having their proposals in the hope of strengthening their positions in the government,” he said.



