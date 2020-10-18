Water supply back in Gombak, but not in KL

KUALA LUMPUR: Water supply was fully restored by 7pm today to 311 areas or 45% of the 686 areas affected by the shutdown of the Sungai Selangor water treatment plant following repairs to a burst water pipe.

The Selangor water supply company Air Selangor said supplies to 375 other areas in Petaling, Klang-Shah Alam, Gombak, Kuala Lumpur and Hulu Selangor was still being restored.

The completion rate is: Petaling (28%), Klang-Shah Alam (41%), Gombak (91%), Kuala Lumpur (0%) and Hulu Selangor (6%).

Air Selangor said 90 water tankers have been deployed to critical premises such as hospitals and dialysis centres as well as affected residential areas.

Members of the public can also get water supply from public taps, as listed on www.airselangor.com.



