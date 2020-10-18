Water supply in Selangor, KL to return from 2pm onwards

PETALING JAYA: Water supply to 686 areas in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur will return in stages from 2pm onwards today, following the water cuts since last night due to a burst pipe at the Sungai Selangor water treatment plant.

Air Selangor said repairs on the pipe were completed at 8am today, and the treatment plant has since resumed maximum operation.

“The water supply will be distributed in stages to the 686 areas in Petaling, Gombak, Klang, Shah Alam, Kuala Lumpur and Hulu Selangor districts from 2pm,” it said in a statement today.

Air Selangor added that it has increased the distribution of treated water from other plants in order to resupply users, while 84 water tankers have been mobilised to critical premises, such as hospitals and also housing areas.

The disruption was the second in the state this week from pipe problems. A broken pipe near the Jalan Bukit Raja TNB power station in Klang caused water supply to be cut off to 15 areas in Klang and Shah Alam on Wednesday.



