Why blame DAP now over Covid-19 spike, Teresa asks Najib

PETALING JAYA: DAP MP Teresa Kok has hit back at Najib Razak after the former prime minister spoke out against her party for blaming Umno for the spike in Covid-19 cases after the Sabah polls.

She questioned why Najib was laying the blame on her party now when he had previously blamed the National Security Council (MKN) for rejecting Health Minister Dr Adham Baba’s suggestion of mandatory quarantine for those returning from Sabah.

She added that Najib had also previously urged Umno to retract support for PPBM because of the blame his party was getting over the surge in Covid-19 cases.

“Najib also blamed Home Minister Hamzah Zainudin for not properly isolating prisoners or observing the SOPs which caused the clusters in several detention centres in Kedah, Perak and Penang.

“Now, it becomes obvious why Najib has suddenly switched the blame for the pandemic from PPBM to DAP.

“Is it because Umno is now negotiating for greater power from Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin?” she asked in a statement today.

She maintained that the Sabah polls were first triggered by former chief minister Musa Aman who tried to topple the Warisan Plus government by forming a “backdoor government”.

She said Najib was also using “twisted logic” in trying to justify Musa’s move to grab power from Warisan Plus, saying that Musa’s action was the “original sin” that led to the surge in cases.

Najib yesterday told DAP to look at its own actions and those of Warisan, led by Shafie Apdal, before accusing him and Umno of causing the elections to be held and thus worsening the Covid-19 crisis.

He said Musa Aman, from Sabah Umno, who led a group against Warisan’s leadership, had never wanted state elections to take place as he recognised the danger of the pandemic.

“In fact, he tried to stop the state elections three times in court. Unfortunately, he was not successful all three times, even though he went right up to the Federal Court,” Najib wrote today.

He added that the Pakatan Harapan leadership, comprising DAP, PKR and Amanah, had fully supported Shafie, who was the then chief minister, in his call for snap elections.



