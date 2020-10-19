Health DG warns of 4-digit cases by month end if infection rate remains

PUTRAJAYA: The health ministry has warned that the country may see a four-digit spike in daily cases by the end of the month if Malaysia’s rate of infection (R0, pronounced R-naught) does not decrease.

An R0 value is used to calculate how fast the Covid-19 virus is spreading.

At a press conference today, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the country’s current R0 value of 1.5 must be brought down further.

“We started (the Covid-19 third wave) with 2.2, but today if you follow the curve it is 1.5.

“That is not good enough. If the situation remains at 1.5, it would mean that by Oct 31 we may get four-digits in daily cases recorded,” he said.

MORE TO COME

CLICK HERE FOR OUR LIVE UPDATE OF THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA



