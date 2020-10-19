End disputes and reconcile, Umno Youth tells parties

PETALING JAYA: Umno Youth chief Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki has called for reconciliation among political parties amid negotiations on Umno’s “new conditions” for supporting the Perikatan Nasional-led government.

Umno previously said it was considering withdrawing its support for PN and had set some “new conditions” for the government for continued political cooperation, with a senior Umno leader today confirming that Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had met Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin over these conditions.

In a statement today, Asyraf said that this was the best time for parties to put aside their differences and focus on a “national reconciliation agenda”.

“This does not mean the identities or ideologies of the respective parties will become diluted,” he said.

“On the other hand, this agenda will allow political parties to give priority to postponing disputes over power struggles.

“It is also a manifestation of the sincerity of each party’s leadership to reveal the true value of their struggle, which is not just for the throne but really about helping the people.”

He said the Covid-19 pandemic had shrunk the economy and increased unemployment, calling the deadly disease an “unprecedented phenomenon” threatening the public’s well-being.

He said it was crucial that resources were mobilised to provide solutions to those experiencing hardship due to Covid-19, and failure to do so would see politicians pay the price.

“There has to be political will, commitment and sincerity to achieve this agenda together,” he said.

“Let us not get punished by the people, who are growing nauseous with the attitude of politicians endlessly arguing over power.”

