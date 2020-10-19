Intense politicking does not help save jobs, says Kula

PETALING JAYA: Former human resources minister M Kulasegaran has blamed “intense politicking” for the government’s failure to come up with a coherent and effective strategy for the good of workers and businesses amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Ipoh Barat MP said the government should do a better job, especially at tackling the potential rise in unemployment and also reducing the burden on the people by extending the loan moratorium for another six months.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has put thousands of jobs at risk and the retail sector alone could see more than 150,000 workers lose their jobs after reports that 51,000 retail stores in the country are expected to shut down within the next four to five months due to the conditional movement control order (CMCO) currently implemented in several states.

“As an immediate measure, the government should engage with industries and ascertain the type of assistance that can be given to sustain their businesses,” he said in a statement today, adding that the government should inject funds into businesses as a relief measure.

Kulasegaran also called for the government to increase the wage subsidies, which he said are inadequate because they do not cover a broad spectrum of businesses.

“It’s time the government takes the systemic nature of our industries into consideration and come up with strategic initiatives to aid these industries and their workers through training and technological innovation,” he said.

The DAP vice-chairman also called for businesses to play their part in upskilling and reskilling their employees instead of letting them go, stating that more large corporations should embark on such programmes as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR).

He pointed out that Singapore introduced a wage subsidy that covers all type employees, but in Malaysia, only those earning below RM4,000 are eligible. Thus leaving out the professionals and technical class, who make up 59% of job losses.

“Although the unemployment rate has gone down from 5.3% to 4.7% recently, it does not reflect the actual business and labour conditions on the ground,” he said.

“Business closures and retrenchment of workers are still rife. Underemployment has become a new normal where workers have taken a pay cut to (work in) jobs that they are overqualified for, and this is not reflected in employment figures,” he said.

CLICK HERE FOR OUR LIVE UPDATE OF THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA



